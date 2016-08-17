810 (2016-343 Aug. 17) Notice of Public Hearing

(2016-343 Aug. 17) Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN The City of Omak Planning Commission will conduct an open record public hearing on the application from K&M Rentals for Rivers Landing Condominium Long Plat September 7, 2016, at 7:00 P.M. to be held in the City of Omak City Council Chambers located at 2 North Ash Street, Omak WA 98841.

The complete application, related drawings and documentation is available for inspection and/or copies may be obtained by purchase or electronically by request at the City of Omak Building Department, City Hall, during normal business hours.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.