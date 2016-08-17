820 (2016-342 Aug. 17) Town of Conconully

(2016-342 Aug. 17) Town of Conconully
During the regular council meeting of August 9, 2016
the town council passed Ordinance 310
An Ordinance Amending the 2016 Budget of the Town of Conconully
as adopted by Ordinance 309. The full text of this ordinance is available upon request. All request can be made to the
clerk at 219 N Main St. Conconully, WA 98819 or by telephone at
509-826-6005.
Tami Cochran,
Clerk-Treasurer
