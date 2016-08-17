820 (2016-342 Aug. 17) Town of Conconully

(2016-342 Aug. 17) Town of Conconully

During the regular council meeting of August 9, 2016

the town council passed Ordinance 310

An Ordinance Amending the 2016 Budget of the Town of Conconully

as adopted by Ordinance 309. The full text of this ordinance is available upon request. All request can be made to the

clerk at 219 N Main St. Conconully, WA 98819 or by telephone at

509-826-6005.

Tami Cochran,

Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.