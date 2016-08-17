District delayed in CEO firing

TONASKET — Mike Zwicker is technically still employed as CEO of North Valley Hospital – albeit on paid administrative leave – but that’s not stopping hospital commissioners from considering a candidate for his position.

During a regular board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11 commissioners rescinded a resolution to terminate CEO Mike Zwicker and introduced a new resolution and first reading calling for his termination. The decision to re-do the resolution is based on state law RCW 70.44.070, which states the hiring or firing of a superintendent, or CEO, must be presented at a regular board meeting and adopted at the next regular board meeting.

