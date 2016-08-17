Fire crews called to multiple fires following lightning storm

TONASKET — Fire crews responded to multiple smoke reports following a lightning storm that blanketed northern Okanogan County Saturday night.

Whitestone, Cayuse and Palmer Mountain were among areas where fires were located, according to U.S Forest Service spokeswoman Shannon O’Brien.

O’Brien said the Tonasket Ranger District confirmed a small fire on Palmer Mountain, within Bureau of Land Management property.

The complete story is available in the Aug. 17 issue of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, available at news stands or in our e-edition.