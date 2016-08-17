Hospital board does interview without search

TONASKET — North Valley Hospital District Commissioners met Saturday morning with a candidate to fill the soon-to-be vacant CEO position.

Board leaders interviewed New York resident Charleen Ryan during a closed-door executive session, followed by an interview with the Long Range Focus Committee and about a dozen hospital staffers.

Ryan said she has served as a CEO for two other hospital and healthcare facilities in the eastern coast of the U.S. She was at one facility for one year, and the other facility for nine months.

