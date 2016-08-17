Kennedy, Branch, Hover and Thrasher move on to General Election

OKANOGAN - Only one incumbent for the two Okanogan County Commissioner spots up for grabs will move on to the General Election on Nov. 8.

Election officials certified election results on Tuesday.

Okanogan County Commissioner Sheilah Kennedy led wire-to-wire in primary voting results in her bid for re-election.

Kennedy, who is running as a Republican, narrowly edged out Chris Branch by only one vote. The two will now move on to face each other in the General Election.

Kennedy received 615 votes – or 27.04 percent. Branch received 614 votes (27 percent). Former Omak Police Chief Larry Schreckengast, who had led Branch after initial counts dropped into third place in recent counts, finished with 607 votes (26.69 percent). Okanogan attorney Ted Reinbold, who was running as an independent, received 438 votes (19.26 percent).

In the race for the District 2 spot, Andy Hover and Ashley Thrasher had a clear victory over incumbent Ray Campbell and will face off in November.

Hover, who is running as a Republican, received 1,458 votes – or 40.04 percent. Thrasher, who stated no party preference, followed with 1,227 votes (33.7 percent). Campbell failed to make the general election ballot, receiving only 764 votes (20.98 percent). Republican Stan Kvistad received only 192 votes (5.27 percent).

Unlike primary voting (voters only cast ballots for candidates running in their districts), all voters in Okanogan County will vote for candidates in each race, regardless of which district they reside in.