Nearly $6,000 raised for motorcyclist’s family

TONASKET – Nearly $6,000 has been raised in a three-day period for a local family following a motorcycle accident last week that claimed the life of a woman and injured her husband.

According to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers, Tammy M. Clark was pronounced deceased at North Valley Hospital on the evening of Aug. 10 following the accident on Chesaw Road, just east of Molson Road.

According to Rogers, Clark, 45, was the passenger on the motorcycle driven by her husband 46-year-old Steven R. Clark, both of Tonasket.

The complete story is available in the Aug. 17 issue of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, available at news stands or in our e-edition.