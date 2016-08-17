Tonasket strip club just a rumor

TONASKET – People wanting lap dances in town will have to find them somewhere else.

Last week handwritten signs plastered the front windows of the Texas Family Diner, 220 Whitcomb Ave. – formerly The Maverick Bar and Grill– proclaiming “Tonasket’s first private strip club” was coming soon to the building.

John Ritchie, co-owner of the building, said there is no chance that the building will be used for that purpose.

The Chronicle attempted to reach out to Texas Family Diner owner Windy Dorgan Josely, Ritchie's sister and co-owner of the building, but she did not respond by press time.

“As far as I know that is not true,” Ritchie said. “That’s not something that I would ever have in there.”

Ritchie said he is under the impression that kids put the sign in the window as a joke.