Meteorologists issue red flag warning

OKANOGAN — Officials from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service have issued a red flag warning calling for low humidities, high winds and the potential for rapid spread of wildfires.

According to an announcement released early this morning, meteorologists said the warning will remain in effect until 11 p.m. tonight when it could be called off or extended.

“A cold front dropping out of British Columbia will cause north winds to channel through the Okanogan Valley into the Columbia Basin,” meteorologists said. “Places like Oroville, Tonasket and Omak will see breezy winds increasing to 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph out of the north.”

The service said Mansfield, Coulee City, Ephrata and Moses Lake can expect winds of 10-20 mph with gust upward of 30 mph.

Winds between 7-15 mph can be expected in the Methow Valley with gust around 25 mph, according to meteorologists.

“Any ongoing or new fires will likely spread rapidly,” the service said. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and war temperatures will create extreme fire growth potential.”

The red flag warning comes a day after the Commissioner of Public Lands, Peter Goldmark, expanded the statewide burn ban effective to prohibit all campfires on state Department of Natural Resources protected lands through Sept. 30.

This year’s fire season has brought 527 fires on 3,372 acres of DNR land.

By comparison, at this point in 2015, there had been 803 fires burning 319,551 acres.

In 2014 by this date, there were 590 fires burning 190,742 acres.

After a relatively mild summer, we are entering a period of critical fire weather on both sides of the Cascades,” Goldmark said. “The greatest fire danger right now comes from carelessness. It’s essential that people understand the risks involved and do not spark any fires.”