810 (2016-346 Aug. 17, 24) NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

(2016-346 Aug. 17, 24) NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Brewster, will open sealed proposals and publicly read them aloud on or after 10:00 A.M. on August 31, 2016 at the City of Brewster in Brewster Washington for the Indian Avenue/1st Street Preservation Project. This contract provides for the construction a Light Bituminous Surface Treatment, street sweeping, and other work, all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, these Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

SEALED BIDS MUST BE DELIVERED BEFORE 10:00 A.M.

Sealed proposals must be delivered to the City of Brewster (105 S. 3rd Street, Brewster WA 98812) by 10:00 A.M. on the date specified for opening, and in an envelope clearly marked “SEALED BID FOR Indian Avenue/1st Street Preservation Project, TO BE OPENED ON OR AFTER 10:00 A.M. ON August 31, 2016”.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Brewster.

The right is reserved to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding.

Informational copies of maps, plans and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Department of Public Works in Brewster Washington, Copies of the plans and specifications are also available for purchase at J-U-B ENGINEERS, 422 W. Riverside, Ste 304 Spokane WA, 509-458-3727 for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $25.00, payable to J-U-B ENGINEERS Inc.

