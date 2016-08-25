820 (2016-347 Aug. 24)Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority

(2016-347 Aug. 24)Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority
will hold a meeting on Thursday August 25th at 5:00pm at the Omak City Hall, 2 N Ash St, Omak, WA 98841, to take public comment on the 2016-2021 Transit Development Plan. The draft plan can be viewed at www.okanogantransit.com
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
