820 (2016-347 Aug. 24)Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority

will hold a meeting on Thursday August 25th at 5:00pm at the Omak City Hall, 2 N Ash St, Omak, WA 98841, to take public comment on the 2016-2021 Transit Development Plan. The draft plan can be viewed at www.okanogantransit.com

