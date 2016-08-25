820 (2016-348 Aug. 24) Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority Board

(2016-348 Aug. 24) Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority Board
will hold a special meeting Thursday August 25th at 6:00pm to consider approval of the 2016-2021 Transit Development Plan and to consider approval of a construction contract. The meeting will be held at 2 N Ash St, Omak, WA 98841 (Council Chambers of Omak City Hall).
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
