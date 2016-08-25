820 (2016-349 Aug. 24, 31) CALL for BIDS-BID No. 418-16

(2016-349 Aug. 24, 31) CALL for BIDS-BID No. 418-16

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County (hereinafter called the “District”) will receive sealed Bids from individuals, firms or corporations prequalified pursuant to RCW 54.04.080 and 54.04.085 until 2:00 p.m., September 7, 2016, at the offices of the District at 1331 Second Avenue North, Okanogan, WA, or by mail at Post Office Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840. This Call for Bids is for the purpose of substation construction services for the District in Okanogan County.

A project walk thru for pre-qualified Bidders will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at the Twisp Substation in Twisp, WA.

All Bids must be sealed and prominently marked ‘Twisp Substation 2016 Project’ - ‘Bid No. 418-16’ on the outside of the envelope. The name and address of the Bidder and the Bidder’s email address must appear on the envelope in which the Bid is submitted. Bids will be publicly opened and read in the District office at 1331 Second Avenue North, Okanogan, WA, on September 7, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. The District reserves the right to accept the Bid that, in its sole and absolute judgement will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the District.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the District for the sum of not less than 5 percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid or accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the Bid with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington and subjected to the jurisdiction of the State of Washington.

This Call for Bids shall be considered to be in conformity with RCW 54.04.070, 54.04.080, 54.04.085 and the terms of said laws are incorporated herein by this reference.

To request Bid Documents contact:

Mark Watson

Purchasing Agent

509-422-8484

