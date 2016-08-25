Crews work to line Pickens North fire

Update as of 1:18 p.m. 08/25/16

HAVILLAH - The Pickens North fire has burned an estimated 600 acres, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

"The fire did not grow in size overnight," officials said. "The increase was due to more accurate assessment."

A Type 3 team that was staged in the Colville area earlier this week has relocated to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds late last night to manage the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is lined with the exception of a quarter-mile on the back, north side where the fire is not pushing on.

Officials said there has been no structures lost or injuries.

As of noon today there were two dozers, 2 helicopters and several strike teams assigned to the blaze.

"As a reminder the team and fire fighters are self-contained and do not need any donations," Okanogan Emergency Management officials said.

Update as of 8:03 a.m. 08/25/16

HAVILLAH - State Department of Natural Resource crews have lined the Pickens North fire and plan to rework the line today, checking for any weak areas.

The fire remains to be about 250 acres.

As of press time there were no reports of structure losses.

"As crews get eyes on it during the daylight we will provide an update," Okanogan County Emergency Management officials said early Thursday morning.

The blaze started yesterday afternoon after a vehicle apparently caught fire and spread to nearby grass and sagebrush, according to officials.

Initially reported at about 5 p.m. in Pickens valley Road and Round-Up Road area east of Ellisforde, by 8 p.m. the fire grew from 35 acres to 250 and moved to the south toward the Whiskey Cache Creek and Split Rock area near Havillah.

Update as of 10:35 p.m. 08/24/16

HAVILLAH - A blaze that started from a vehicle fire earlier this afternoon has reached 250 acres as of late Wednesday evening, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management officials.

Video Live wildfire coverage

According to fire officials, the blaze began around 5 p.m. east of Ellisford near the intersection of Pickens Valley Road and Round-Up Road.

By 7 p.m. this fire was estimated to be about 35 acres and moved to the southeast toward the Whiskey Cache Creek and Split Rock Road area.

As of press time there were no repots of structure losses.

Update as of 7:02 p.m. 08/24/16

ELLISFORDE - Okanogan County Emergency Management officials said state Department of Natural Resource crews are advising a wildfire burning east of town near the intersection of Pickens Valley Road and Round-up Road has reached 35-plus acres.

There are two heavy air tankers that have dropped their loads and are heading back to reload. Four dozers on scene and three air attack aircraft are en route, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Original story as of 6:38 p.m. 08/24/16

ELLISFORDE - A wildfire burning east of town near the intersection of Pickens Valley Road and Round-up Road has reached 20 acres, according to fire officials.

Officials said the blaze is moving to the south west. Okanogan County Sheriff deputies are in the area notifying residents, officials said.

Okanogan County Emergency Management officials are advising residents to stay clear of the area.

State Department of Natural Resource crews and local fire agencies are working to contain the blaze.

According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center, the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. this evening.