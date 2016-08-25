Pickens North wildfire reaches 600 acres

HAVILLAH - The Pickens North fire has burned an estimated 600 acres, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

"The fire did not grow in size overnight," officials said. "The increase was due to more accurate assessment."

A Type 3 team that was staged in the Colville area earlier this week has relocated to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds late last night to manage the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is lined with the exception of a quarter-mile on the back, north side where the fire is not pushing on.

Officials said there has been no structures lost or injuries.

As of noon today there were two dozers, 2 helicopters and several strike teams assigned to the blaze.

"As a reminder the team and fire fighters are self-contained and do not need any donations," Okanogan Emergency Management officials said.