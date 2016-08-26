Donations sought for Wellpinit fire victims

NESPELEM – Donations are being collected by the Colville Confederated Tribes to help those living in the Wellpinit area of the Spokane Indian Reservation affected by the Cayuse Mountain Fire.

So far the fire has burned across more than 18,400 acres and has destroyed 14 houses and nine other structures. The fire was about 50 percent contained as of late Thursday.

The Colville tribe’s Nespelem Recycling Program will take supplies to Wellpinit on Saturday morning, Aug. 27. Donations will be accepted until 4 p.m. today, Aug. 26 at the recycling center on Nespelem School Loop Road.

Items sought for residents include toiletries, laundry soap, towels, sheets, pillow cases and pillows, blankets, non-perishable food, men’s and women’s clothing and shoes, socks and underwear in adult sizes, youth and children’s clothing, household items, bottled water, coffee and creamer and sports drinks.

Meanwhile the Nespelem Trading Post, off Highway 155, is accepting donations for after-hours storage.

A fundraiser is planned Saturday at the Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St. Hot dogs will be sold and bouncy houses will be set up. All proceeds go to the Wellpinit community.