810 (2016-353 Aug. 31) The Omak fire Department

As of Wednesday, August 31, 2016

(2016-353 Aug. 31) The Omak fire Department is accepting sealed proposals until September 8, 2016, for the purchase of a mobile SCBA tank refill system. Detailed proposal and specification are available by contacting the Fire Chief at 509-826-0760

