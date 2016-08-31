810 (2016-353 Aug. 31) The Omak fire Department

(2016-353 Aug. 31) The Omak fire Department is accepting sealed proposals until September 8, 2016, for the purchase of a mobile SCBA tank refill system. Detailed proposal and specification are available by contacting the Fire Chief at 509-826-0760
