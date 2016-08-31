820 (2016-352 Aug. 31, Sept. 7) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work (SOW) Environmental

(2016-352 Aug. 31, Sept. 7) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work (SOW) Environmental Consulting Services, 2016-2019 Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

The Environmental Trust Department (ETD) of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) is soliciting professional services proposals and qualifications from contractors and consultants to provide environmental consulting services in FY 2016 through FY 2019.

The CTCR intends to award a professional services contract related to the assessment, clean up and restoration of the Upper Columbia River/Lake Roosevelt and associated work in the watershed.

Proposal Due Date: Friday, September 2, 2016 at 4:00 pm.

A full version of this SOW/ RFP can be found on the Colville Tribes Webpage at: http://www.colvilletribes.com/rfp_rfb.php