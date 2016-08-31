820 (2016-354 Aug. 31) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA

(2016-354 Aug. 31) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Scott DeTro, who is the owner of the below described property has filed an application for a floodplain development Permit and Critical Areas Authorization and will later file for construction permits for work in protected critical areas.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Develop a flood resistant storage facility on the 0.68 acre site.

PROJECT LOCATION: 2037 2nd Avenue, North, Okanogan, Washington also known as Lot 2 less the Southeast 15’, Brent Yusi Short Plat, Okanogan County, Washington.

HEARING: There will not be a pre-decision hearing on this proposal.

The lead agency for this proposal, which is the City of Okanogan Building & Permits Department, has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 3.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency.

This determination of non significance (DNS) is issued under 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal before September 13, 2016. Persons desiring to provide written comments on the proposal or attain party of record status, must file said comments or intentions with the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. September 13, 2016.

The completed applications, drawings, maps, and SEPA Checklist, are available to the public on the City of Okanogan’s website at www.okanogancity.com and or may be inspected at the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, (509) 422-3600 during normal business hours. For further information please contact the responsible official below.

Christian D. Johnson, C.B.O., Building Official * Permit Administrator(509) 560-3534

P.O. Box 752, Okanogan, WA 98840 e-mail: bdokanogan@ncidata.com

Official Date of Notice: August 31, 2016

Issued: August 26, 2016Signature: (signature on original)

This notice is given pursuant to Section 18.100.050 OMC, appeals under SEPA shall be processed under Chapter 16.08.220 OMC and appeals of the final decision on this application may be filed by a party of record with standing in Okanogan County Superior Court within 21 days of issuance of the decision as provided by Chapter 36.70C RCW.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.