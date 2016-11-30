Mid-Valley Hospital CEO search begins

OMAK - Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners are making good progress toward selecting someone to succeed Mike Billing as CEO when Billing retires next spring.

The board opted to conduct the search itself, rather than hiring a head-hunting firm, said Commissioner Evon LaGrou, who is heading the search.

Commissioners surveyed staff and community members, and met with a cross-section of hospital district residents to determine what qualities people wanted in a new hospital administrator. From that information, they built a job description and advertised the position.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 edition of The Chronicle.