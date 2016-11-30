0

Santa Claus plans stop in Conconully

Shoppers check out the holiday fare and try their luck with the many raffle items available at last year's event.

CONCONULLY - Santa Claus will arrive tomorrow, Dec. 3, to host a children's party at the Conconully Community Hall, 219 N. Main St.

The event is an opportunity for all youngsters under age 12 to talk to and have a photo taken with Santa. Each child will receive a gift bag; refreshments will be served to all who attend.

That afternoon, vendors will display and sell a variety of craft and decorating items from 1-5 p.m. at the hall.

The townís holiday lights will be turned on at 6 p.m.

Members of the Butte Busters Snowmobile and North Central Washington ATV clubs will escort Santa down Mineral Hill, entering town on Silver Street. Arrival is expected at around 6:30 p.m.

Conconully Chamber of Commerce and the Ladybugs are coordinating the free event.

