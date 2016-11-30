0

Shoppers have choice of several bazaars

Dee Camp

As of Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Shoppers will have their choice of bazaars - many with homemade desserts and soups for lunch - this weekend as Christmas shopping goes into full swing.

Upcoming bazaars include:

Brewster

The Brewster Grange Hall will have its annual Christmas bazaar Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the hall, 25905 Highway 20.

Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A variety of items and lunch will be available.

Malott

A bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Malott improvement Club, 123 School St.

The United Methodist Church event features a new-to-you yard sale, pie and coffee, baked goods and handmade items.

Okanogan

Local crafters plan a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave., Okanogan, to raise money for an Okanogan High School scholarship.

Omak

A Christmas bazaar and bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at New Hope Chapel, 114 W. Bartlett Ave.

Breakfast and lunch will be served both days.

Republic

Gold Mountains Galleryís holiday show and bazaar runs Dec. 9-10 at the Artists Co-op, 600 S. Clark Ave., Republic. A reception runs from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9; the show continues from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. A visit from Santa is planned.

Gallery hours during December are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Tonasket

  • The 21st annual holiday bazaar will be Dec. 2-3 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave. The event runs from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
  • More than 30 vendors will offer fiber arts, jewelry, stained glass, soaps, candles, fine arts and other items. Raffles and food also will be offered.
  • "The Christmas Promise"-themed bazaar will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tonasket Community Church, 24 E. Fourth Ave. Cinnamon rolls will be available at 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch features soup, chili and homemade pies. Homemade gifts and baked goods will be for sale. "This is a wonderful community event with several wonderful and unique bazaars, as well as the Friday night Winterfest activities and lighting of the community," said spokeswoman Helen Casey.
  • Bazaar proceeds go toward the churchís Christmas mission project.
  • A classic Christmas bazaar is planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tonasket High School, 35 E. Highway 20.
  • The Civic League will hold a Christmas bazaar from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tonasket Elementary School, 35 E. Highway 20.

Twisp

The Twisp Christmas bazaar will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway. More than 65 vendors are expected.

