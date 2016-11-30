Shoppers have choice of several bazaars

Shoppers will have their choice of bazaars - many with homemade desserts and soups for lunch - this weekend as Christmas shopping goes into full swing.

Upcoming bazaars include:

Brewster

The Brewster Grange Hall will have its annual Christmas bazaar Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the hall, 25905 Highway 20.

Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A variety of items and lunch will be available.

Malott

A bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Malott improvement Club, 123 School St.

The United Methodist Church event features a new-to-you yard sale, pie and coffee, baked goods and handmade items.

Okanogan

Local crafters plan a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave., Okanogan, to raise money for an Okanogan High School scholarship.

Omak

A Christmas bazaar and bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at New Hope Chapel, 114 W. Bartlett Ave.

Breakfast and lunch will be served both days.

Republic

Gold Mountains Galleryís holiday show and bazaar runs Dec. 9-10 at the Artists Co-op, 600 S. Clark Ave., Republic. A reception runs from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9; the show continues from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. A visit from Santa is planned.

Gallery hours during December are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Tonasket

The 21st annual holiday bazaar will be Dec. 2-3 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave. The event runs from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More than 30 vendors will offer fiber arts, jewelry, stained glass, soaps, candles, fine arts and other items. Raffles and food also will be offered.

"The Christmas Promise"-themed bazaar will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tonasket Community Church, 24 E. Fourth Ave. Cinnamon rolls will be available at 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch features soup, chili and homemade pies. Homemade gifts and baked goods will be for sale. "This is a wonderful community event with several wonderful and unique bazaars, as well as the Friday night Winterfest activities and lighting of the community," said spokeswoman Helen Casey.

Bazaar proceeds go toward the churchís Christmas mission project.

A classic Christmas bazaar is planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tonasket High School, 35 E. Highway 20.

The Civic League will hold a Christmas bazaar from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tonasket Elementary School, 35 E. Highway 20.

Twisp

The Twisp Christmas bazaar will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway. More than 65 vendors are expected.