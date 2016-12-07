820 (2016-439 Nov. 23, Dec. 7) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF

(2016-439 Nov. 23, Dec. 7) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

Grantor: JESSICA BALLESTEROS, a single person and DYLAN O. PAKOOTAS, a

single person

Grantee: TATYANA MAMIEVA, a single person

Trustee: SMITH & DERTING, PLLC

Legal Description: (abbreviated): TAX 2 E77.5’ LOTS 1&2, E67.5’ LOT # & 4 S.CRK BLK 21 MURRAYS 1st ADD OKAN

Additional legal(s) on Page: 2

Assessor’s Tax Parcel ID # 1220210102, 1220210103, 1220210303

Reference # of related documents: 3203394

TO: JESSICA BALLESTEROS

DYLAN O. PAKOOTAS

844 MILL ST.

OKANOGAN, WA 98840

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 23rd day of December, 2016 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the front door of Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 North 3rd Avenue, Okanogan, Okanogan County, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit:

The Easterly 77.5 feet of Lots 1 and 2, together with the Easterly 67.5 feet of Lots 2, 4 and 5, Block 21, of Murray’s First Addition to Okanogan, lying Southerly of Salmon Creek, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume B of Plats, page 17, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

The Westerly 65 feet of Lots 1 and 2, together with that portion of Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 21, Murray’s First Addition to Okanogan, lying Southerly of Salmon Creek, EXCEPTING the Easterly 67.5 feet thereof, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume B of Plats, page 17, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

which property is subject to a Deed of Trust, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 3203394 records of Okanogan County, Washington, from JESSICA BALLESTEROS, a single person and DYLAN O. PAKOOTAS, a single person, as Grantor, to Baines Title company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of TATYANA MAMIEVA, a single person, Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

1)Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Obligation - Monthly payments on obligation secured by

Deed of Trust, in the amount of $661.27 each,

Due on the 7th of May, June, July, August, 2016.

Amount $2645.08

Default Interest (18%)

($29.91/day)

amount- $3,589.20

Late Fees $ 99.18

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust, recorded under Okanogan County Auditor’s File No. 3203394 is the principal and interest amount of $2,645.08, together with default interest as provided in the note secured from May, 2016; and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 23rd day of December, 2016. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 12th day of December, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 12th day of December, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in Paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12th day of December, 2016 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor and Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deeds of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deeds of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Name-Jessica Ballesteros,

Dylan O. Pakootas

Address-

844 Mill Street

Okanogan, WA 98840

by both first class and certified mail on the 2nd day of August, 2016 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on August 2, 2016 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

Smith & Derting, PLLC

DATED:9/17/16

/s/Bess Derting

By: Bess Derting, Member, Trustee

STATE OF WASHINGTON

ss.

County of Okanogan

I hereby certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Bess Derting is the person(s) who appeared before me, and said person(s) acknowledged that (he/she/they) signed this instrument, on oath stated that she is authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Member of Smith & Derting, PLLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in this instrument.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 7th day of Sept., 2016.

Brandi M. Townsend

Notary Public in and for the State of

Washington, residing at Okanogan.

My commission expires

5/27/19.

