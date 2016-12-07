820 (2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE

SKILLSOURCE/ NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE BOARD

SkillSource announces the release of a REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) to provide career, training and education related services to adults, dislocated workers and youth in Okanogan County under Title I-B of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The RFP will be available on November 21, 2016 at 2:00 PM. The submission closing date is Monday, February 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM. The RFP is available at www.skillsource.org

