820 (2016-472 Nov. 30, Dec. 7) NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-472 Nov. 30, Dec. 7) NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the North Central Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing, to discuss amendments to the calendar year 2014, 2015 and 2016 budgets.

The hearing will be held at the regular Board of Trustee Meeting on Thursday, December 15th, 2016 at 1:00 pm, at 16 N Columbia, Wenatchee, Washington. Interested citizens are welcome to attend.

The North Central Regional Library Board of Trustees has completed and placed on file proposed RESOLUTION 16-11 - A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY DISTRICT AMENDING THE CALENDAR YEAR 2014, 2015 AND 2016 BUDGETS. A copy of said Resolution 16-11 will be furnished to any citizen who will contact the Distribution Center located at 16 North Columbia Street, Wenatchee Washington.

