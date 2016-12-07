820 (2016-473 Dec. 7, 14) Notice of Impact Aid Public Hearing

(2016-473 Dec. 7, 14) Notice of Impact Aid Public Hearing

The Omak School District Board of Directors has scheduled the Impact Aid Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in the School District Administration Building at 619 West Bartlett Avenue, Omak, WA. 98841. The regular school board meeting will follow the Public Hearing.

Parents of Native American students and tribal officials are encouraged to come and provide input regarding the education of Native American students.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.