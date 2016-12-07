820 (2016-475 Dec. 7) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-475 Dec. 7) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the final budget for 2017 has been filed with the City Clerk’s Office and a public hearing will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 105 S. 3rd St., Brewster, Washington.

All interested persons are invited to attend.Misty Ruiz

Clerk/Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.