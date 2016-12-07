820 (2016-476 Dec. 7) Notice of Public Hearing

(2016-476 Dec. 7) Notice of Public Hearing

The Brewster City Council will hold a public hearing on December 14th at the City Council Chambers 105 South 3rd St. at 6:00 pm, to consider passage of an ordinance approving a development agreement between the City of Brewster and Mac & Cass Partnership LP concerning the development of property located in Okanogan County at 1115 West Indian Avenue.

All interested persons are invited to attend

Misty Ruiz

Clerk/Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.