810 (2016-481 Dec. 14) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1171

(2016-481 Dec. 14) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1171
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington amending Ordinance No. 1155 to appropriate additional revenues and expenditures to the AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington amending Ordinance No. 1155 to appropriate additional revenues and expenditures to the City’s 2016 budget. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.
PASSED: December 06, 2016
Craig Attwood
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
