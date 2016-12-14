820 (2016-444 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

(2016-444 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff, Vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHEILA FOURNIER; JULI CHARGUALAF AKA JULI NATIONS; STEPHANIE LAWRENCE AKA STEPHANIE RILATOS; MICHAEL MCDANNEL; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

No. 16-2-00086-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE DEFENDANTS Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Sheila Fournier and Occupants of the Premises:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after November 9, 2016, and defend the real property foreclosure action in Okanogan County Superior Court, and answer the complaint of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (”Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint,

which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain a judgment, and if not immediately paid, to be satisfied through the foreclosure of real property located in Okanogan County, Washington, and legally described as follows:

THAT PART OF LOTS 15, 16 AND 17, BLOCK 2, POGUE ADDITION TO NORTH ALMA, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK B OF PLATS, PAGE 4, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF SAID BLOCK 2,

THENCE NORTH 50 DEGREES WEST ALONG SOUTHWESTERLY OF SAID LOT 15, 12 FEET,

THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES TO THE RIGHT A DISTANCE OF 147.64 FEET,

THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES TO THE RIGHT TO THE MEANDER LINE OF THE OKANOGAN RIVER,

THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID MEANDER LINE TO A POINT WHICH IS 54.1 FEET DISTANT FROM THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17, THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ON A LINE PARALLEL TO AND DISTANT 54.1 FEET FROM THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17 TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17;

THENCE NORTH 50 DEGREES WEST ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17, 54.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Commonly known as: 70 Oak Street, Okanogan, WA 98840

DATED this 9th day of November, 2016.

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By /s/ Synova M. L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

Attorneys for Plaintiff

13555 SE 36th Street, Ste 300

Bellevue, WA 98006

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.