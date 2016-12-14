820 (2016-483 Dec. 14) Request for Qualifications Public Utility District No. 1

(2016-483 Dec. 14) Request for Qualifications Public Utility District No. 1

of Okanogan County is requesting submittal of Statement of Qualifications, pursuant to RCW 39.10.330, from proposers interested in providing Design-Build services for the Enloe Dam Hydroelectric Project. Statement of Qualifications must be received at Okanogan PUD by 5:00 p.m. PST, January 13, 2017. Documents regarding this Request for Qualifications are available on the District’s website at www.okanoganpud.org. Okanogan PUD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Questions and submittals should be directed to:

Roy Schwilke

Purchasing/Facilities Manager

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County

P.O. Box 912

1331 2nd Ave. North

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-8473

roys@okpud.org

