Sheriff seeks to find missing Malott man

— The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing by his family.

Marco Antonio Aguilar-Cendejas, 26, was last seen the morning of Dec. 14 near Malott, said Sheriff Frank Rogers.

“The sheriff’s office has been contacted my Marco’s family who advised they have not seen him for three days and are concerned for his mental health,” he said.

He was last seen wearing a black and white beanie hat, dark brown jack and blue jeans. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and has black hair.

Anyone has seen him or has information on him is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232.