820 (2016-484 Dec. 14, 21) NOTICE OF SMALL WORKS ROSTER OPENING

(2016-484 Dec. 14, 21) NOTICE OF SMALL WORKS ROSTER OPENING:

Omak School District advertising in an effort to update its small works roster for general contractors for future construction, alteration, repair, or improvement public works, projects of less than $300,000. The roster is maintained for the calendar year only therefore; all requests must be resubmitted annually. If you would like to be included on the roster, please submit a request with the following information:

1.Name of Business

2.Type(s) of service provided

3.Mailing Address

4.Email Address

5.Phone Number

6.Contact Person

7.State License Number or UBI

To:Omak School District

Attn: Scott Haeberle

P.O. Box 833

Omak, WA 98841

The Omak School District #19 complies with all federal rules and regulations and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, creed, religion, color, national origin, age, honorably discharged veteran or military status, sexual orientation including gender expression or identity, the presence of any sensory, mental, or physical disability, or the use of a trained dog guide or service animal by a person with a disability in its programs and activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. This holds true for all district activities, programs, and employment opportunities. The following employee has been designated to handle questions and complaints of alleged discrimination: Title IX/RCW 28A.640/RCW28A.642 Officer, LeAnne Olson (509) 826-7687, Section 504/ADA Coordinator, Sheila Crowder (509) 826-8143, and/or Compliance Coordinator for State Laws RCW 28A.640 Sexual Equality and RCW 28A.642 Discrimination Prohibited Officer, LeAnne Olson (509) 826-7687. Omak School District is a drug- and tobacco-free workplace. For more information on Omak School District’s Affirmative Action Plan, please visit the “District Information” section located under “Our District” on the Omak School District website at www.omaksd.org.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.