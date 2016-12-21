820 (2016-485 Dec. 21, 28) INVITATION TO BID

(2016-485 Dec. 21, 28) INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids will be received by County of Okanogan for the construction of the Okanogan County Fair Restroom Facility, in Okanogan, Washington.

Bids are due on or before 2:00 PM PST on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids shall be delivered to:

Mr. Perry Huston

Director of Planning, Okanogan County

123 5th Ave N Suite 130

Okanogan, WA 98840

Sealed bids may be delivered in person, by certified US mail, or courier. Telephonic, fax, or email bids will not be accepted or opened.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and walk through will be conducted at 1:30 PM PST, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the fairgrounds, located at 125 Rodeo Trail Road, Okanogan, WA.

Each bid shall be submitted in accordance with Project Bidding and Construction Document requirements and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Cashier’s Check made payable to Okanogan County, in the amount of not less than (5%) of the total amount of the Base Bid and (any and all) Alternates.

SCOPE OF WORK

1.Construction of an approximately 1,078 sf restroom building located on the Okanogan County fairgrounds, in Okanogan, Washington. Construction will consist of a CMU building on a concrete slab with wood truss system and metal roofing; and plumbing and electrical systems. Water, sewer, and electrical connections to adjacent existing infrastructure; and miscellaneous site improvements.

2.Other miscellaneous improvements in accordance with the Contract Documents.

The work of this contract will be awarded as a single contract.

Wages on this project ARE subject to Washington State Prevailing Wage rates. Apprenticeship participation required. Prevailing Wage Rates can be found at www.lni.wa.gov/ . Hard copy is available for viewing at the office of the Architect.

All contracts for this Project (including all subcontracts) exceeding $10,000 shall contain a provision requiring compliance with Executive Order 11246, entitled, “Equal Employment Opportunity” as amended by Executive Order 11375 as supplemented with Department of Labor regulations (41CFR part 60).

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Bidding Documents as prepared by Forte Architect, Inc., including Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, General Requirements, Drawings and Specifications entitled, Okanogan County Fair Restroom Facility, dated December 15, 2016, are available at www.fortearchitectsplanroom.com.

Bidders are required to register at Forte Plan Room. Bidders may down load digital files at no cost. Bidders may purchase printed documents, at bidder’s expense, by selecting the “Order” option. Any questions regarding the plan room, please contact Auron K. at 509-747-2964.

BID OPENING

Bids will be opened and read publicly (aloud) by the Owner immediately following the hour as set above at 123 5th Ave N Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840. Prime bidders are welcome to attend the bid opening.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder.

The Owner intends (but is not bound) to award a contract to the lowest responsible bidder, provided the bid has been submitted in accordance with the requirements stated herein and the bidder is deemed qualified as stated above. The Owner has the right to waive any informality or irregularity in any bid or bids received, and to accept the bid, which, in its sole judgment, is in its own best interest. No bidder shall assume or consider itself under contract after the submittal of bids until a bidder has been accepted by the Owner, and an agreement has been fully executed.

Business Enterprises (MBE and WBE) are encouraged to participate.

Okanogan County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, sexual orientation, age, political beliefs, disability, mental or familial status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

