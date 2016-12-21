820 (2016-488 Dec. 21) Town of Conconully

(2016-488 Dec. 21) Town of Conconully

The Town of Conconully passed the following

Ordinance during the December 13, 2016 regular

Council Meeting. Ordinance 311 which adopted the Town of Conconully 2017 Budget. The full text of this ordinance is available upon request. All request can be made

to the Clerk at 219 N Main St Conconully or by phone

509 826-6005. Tami Cochran Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.