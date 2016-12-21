Bogus $100 bills passed

OKANOGAN – Law enforcement agencies are investigating at least three reports of imitation $100 bills being passed in the mid-valley area, including one that was used at a student-run Christmas tree lot.

“We did get a counterfeit $100 bill at the tree lot on Saturday, Dec. 8,” said Okanogan Middle School teacher Denny Neely, who is leading a group of sixth- through eighth-graders raising money for a trip to Washington, D.C., in June 2017. “We turned it over to the proper authorities.”

