Burn ban scheduled for Okanogan County

YAKIMA – A Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County begins at 4 p.m. today, Dec. 21, and will continue through at least 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, when pollution conditions will be reconsidered.

The state Department of Ecology is calling the ban because winds are expected to remain light and air quality in the area is unlikely to improve.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat.

Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.