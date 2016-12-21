Dog saved from hungry cougar attack

OKANOGAN – A starving cougar attacking dogs on Bawlf Road, west of Buzzard Lake Road, died when one of the dog owners shot the cougar as it was attacking his neighbor’s dog.

On Dec. 14, a cougar attempted to climb into a dog kennel at Ottis Femling’s home around 9 p.m. The cat tried scaling the 6-foot fence and slashing at the animals inside. Femling said he chased off the animal with warning shots.

