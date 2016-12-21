0

Man with gun arrested after students threatened



By Dee Camp

As of Wednesday, December 21, 2016

BRIDGEPORT – A 24-year-old man has been charged in Douglas County Superior Court with allegedly having a loaded gun in his vehicle in the Bridgeport High School parking lot Dec. 13.

Armando Morales-Cervantes, Bridgeport, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail that day. He was charged the next day with felony harassment-domestic violence and possession of a firearm on school property.

