(2016-497 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 885

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 14th day of December, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 885. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON

AMENDING CHAPTER 2.40 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE,

AMENDING THE CITY CODE PROVISIONS CONCERNING THE CITY

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY

PROVISION AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.