(2016-497 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 885
of the City of Brewster, Washington
On the 14th day of December, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 885. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON
AMENDING CHAPTER 2.40 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE,
AMENDING THE CITY CODE PROVISIONS CONCERNING THE CITY
VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY
PROVISION AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.
CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment