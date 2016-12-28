810 (2016-490 Dec. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-490 Dec. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the December 19, 2016.

Ordinance No. 1839

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2016 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF OMAK BY APPROPRIATING ADDITIONAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES IN THE AIRPORT FUND FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF DNR AIPRORT IMPROVEMENTS

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the December 5, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

