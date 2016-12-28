810 (2016-491 Dec. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-491 Dec. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the December 19, 2016.

Ordinance No. 1840

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE SALARY SCHEDULE FOR

ALL NON-UNION PERSONNEL FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the December 5, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.