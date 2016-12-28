810 (2016-495 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 882

(2016-495 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 882

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 14th day of December, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 882. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON AMENDING SUBSECTION E OF SECTION 17.70.090 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE PERMITTING INSTALLATION OF BROADSCAST AND RELAY TOWER WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITIES IN THE PUBLIC USE DISTRICT OF THE CITY UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY; AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.