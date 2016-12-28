810 (2016-496 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 884

(2016-496 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 884

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 14th day of December, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 884. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF BREWSTER AND MAC & CASS PARTNERSHIP, LP CONCERNING THE DEVELOPMENT OF COUNTY ASSESSOR’S PARCEL NO. 30-24-14-00-77; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION; AND SETTING AN

EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.