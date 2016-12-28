810 (2016-498 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 879

(2016-498 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 879

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 14th day of December, 2016 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 879. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE YEAR OF 2017

FOR THE CITY BREWSTER, WASHINGTON, FOR THE FISCAL

YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND APPROVING THIS TITLE

AS A SUMMARY OF THE ORDINANCE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.