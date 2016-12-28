810 (2016-499 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 883

(2016-499 Dec. 28) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 883
of the City of Brewster, Washington
On the 14th day of December, 2016 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 883. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER,
WASHINGTON, REPEALING CHAPTER 13.12 OF THE BREWSTER
MUNICIPAL CODE; REPEALING THE CODE PROVISIONS RELATING
TO WATER RIGHT TRANSFERS; AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2016.
CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
