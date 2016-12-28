820 (2016-479 Dec. 14, 21, 28) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CHELAN COUNTY

(2016-479 Dec. 14, 21, 28) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CHELAN COUNTY
Estate of RICHARD W. COVERT, Deceased.
No. 10-4-00223-7
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030
Omak Chronicle
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of : (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First publication of this Notice: Dec. 14, 2016.
December 6, 2016
/s/Cholla Covert
Personal Representative
Attorney Ryan W. Gunn
Gunn Law Offices, PLLC
P.O. Box 532
Omak Wa 98841
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
