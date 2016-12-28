820 (2016-487 Dec. 21, 28) Legal Ad

(2016-487 Dec. 21, 28) Legal Ad

A poll-site election for a board seat on the Okanogan Conservation District will be held on February 9, 2017 at 1251 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA. Polls will open at 11:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM. Registered voters who reside within the Conservation District boundary are eligible to vote. Candidates must be registered voters residing in the conservation district, and may be required to own land or operate a farm. The candidate filing deadline is January 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM. Election procedures are available at the district office. Absentee ballots are available upon request for eligible voters, but must be requested on or before 3:00 PM on January 19, 2017. Please contact the District office at (509) 422-0855, ext. 107 or at the District office at 1251 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840 for absentee ballots or if you have any questions.

A board seat on the Okanogan Conservation District is available for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Conservation district board supervisors are public officials who serve without compensation and set policy and direction for the conservation district. An applicant must be a registered voter in Washington State, and may be required to own land or operate a farm. Applicants for appointed positions do not have to live within the district to apply. For more information, or to obtain an application form, please contact the Okanogan Conservation District or visit the Conservation Commission website at http://www.scc.wa.gov/. Applications and supporting materials must be received by the Commission no later than March 31, 2017.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.