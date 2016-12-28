820 (2016-489 Dec. 28) MEETING NOTICE

(2016-489 Dec. 28) MEETING NOTICE

STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

INFORMATION MEETING FOR

HARVESTING SERVICES CONTRACT ON THE

COOGANS BLUFF FIT SORTS

CONTRACT NO. 93730

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Northeast Region will issue bid forms and supporting documents to harvest Coogans Bluff FIT Sorts. The Harvester will be expected to build and maintain roads, harvest and deliver the timber as outlined in the Harvesting Services Contract.

A Harvester Meeting will be held on January 11, 2017 at the Tonasket Fire Hall, Tonasket, WA at 10:00 am. The purpose of this meeting is to present and review the project, answer questions, issue bid forms to qualified harvesters, and review the bidding process. It is highly recommended that all eligible harvesters attend this meeting. Attendance is not mandatory and those unable to attend can receive their bid forms and documents by mail. Only harvesters that are on the Northeast Region contract harvest list are eligible to bid on this project.

Contract work will begin approximately 30 days after the auction. Coogans Bluff FIT Sort auctions are currently schedule for February 21, 2017. The Coogans Bluff FIT Sorts contract terminates December 31, 2017 for harvesting and deliveries and July 31, 2018 for final road maintenance or when the operation is successfully completed whichever comes first.

Coogans Bluff FIT Sorts is approximately 3,451mbf/20,878 tons of timber on approximately 554 acres of forest land in part(s) of Sections 7, 8, 15, 16, 17 and 27 all in Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

The bid form and supporting documents will be issued at the scheduled harvester meeting and available upon request on January 5, 2017. Bid forms are due by 2:30 P.M., local time, on January 24, 2017 in the office at the address listed below.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the bid form and project documents, contact Phil Anderson at Northeast Region, 225 S Silke, Colville, WA 99114, (509) 684-7474 or visit the website below.

http://www.dnr.wa.gov/BusinessPermits/Topics/AppraisalPackets/Pages/ContractHarvest.aspx