820 (2016-500 Dec. 28) Prospective bidders Justin Haug, Manager Sinlahekin Wildlife Area

(2016-500 Dec. 28) Prospective bidders Justin Haug, Manager Sinlahekin Wildlife Area

Call for bids on the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area Agricultural Lease

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting sealed bids on approximately 22.5 acres (+/-) of irrigated agricultural fields and approximately 7.6 acres (+/-) of dry land agricultural fields on the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area. Sealed bids will be opened at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sinlahekin Wildlife Area Headquarters, 1680 Sinlahekin Road Loomis, Washington on January 25, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Please call 509-223-3358 to receive your bid packet and/or if you have any questions regarding this lease.

Bids will be accepted only if mailed and postmarked on or before January 25, 2017 or hand delivered before 1:30pm January 25, 2017 in ENVELOPES PROVIDED in Bid Packets ONLY.

Completed bid packets should be mailed to:

WDFW

Sinlahekin Wildlife Area

P.O. Box C

Loomis, Washington 98827

ALL INCOMPLETE BIDS OR BIDS RECEIVED AFTER 1:30 P.M. ON January 25, 2017 WILL BE REJECTED.

Please review the information sheet prior to submitting in your bid.

